Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $61.87 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $61,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $180.98. The company had a trading volume of 796,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day moving average of $178.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

