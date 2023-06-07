Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $69.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,425 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $69,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,913,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,087,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,359,000 after buying an additional 188,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after buying an additional 178,226 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.69. The company had a trading volume of 449,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,865. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

