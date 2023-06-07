Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,563 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Eaton worth $59,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

Eaton stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.25. The company had a trading volume of 488,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,843. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $187.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

