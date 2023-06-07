Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 51,595 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,595 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $78,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 190,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.13. 1,358,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,031,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

