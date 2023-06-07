Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,972 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,972 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of DexCom worth $75,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in DexCom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.61. The company had a trading volume of 582,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 175.62 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $126.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,001 shares of company stock worth $10,107,329. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

