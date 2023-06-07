Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,683 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,683 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $67,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.70. 342,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,007. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.20 and a 200 day moving average of $154.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

