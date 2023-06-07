BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.25

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 64811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.64.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

