Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading 18.8% Higher

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 18.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. 227,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 53,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Barksdale Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.93.

About Barksdale Resources

Get Rating

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Featured Stories

