Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMWYY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $40.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.2587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

