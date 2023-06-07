Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMWYY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $40.38.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
