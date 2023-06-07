Beldex Price Up 7.4% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $240.44 million and $4.69 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,839.92 or 0.06981534 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00053418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00036392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,187,370 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,587,376 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

