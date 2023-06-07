Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,566 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,698 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $56,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. 206,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50. The company has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

