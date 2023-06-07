Bessemer Group Inc. Has $42.33 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Atlassian worth $42,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total transaction of $1,356,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,596 shares in the company, valued at $18,995,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total value of $1,356,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,995,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,726 shares of company stock valued at $49,750,047. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.66. The company had a trading volume of 217,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,269. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.42.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

