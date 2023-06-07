Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.84. 268,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.70 and its 200 day moving average is $278.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

