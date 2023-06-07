Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 42,754 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,754 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,066 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,693 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,835,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,195,000 after purchasing an additional 384,260 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,581,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,866,000 after purchasing an additional 201,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,374,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.32. 1,622,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,715,281. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

