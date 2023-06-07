Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Novanta worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.41. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $173.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

