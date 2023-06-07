Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,238,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

LLY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.12. 349,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,756. The stock has a market cap of $420.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.31 and a 200 day moving average of $366.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

