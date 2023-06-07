Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $36,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.74. The company had a trading volume of 229,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,042. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.30.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

