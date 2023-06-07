Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 164,838 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 474,442 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 164,838 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $497,697,000 after buying an additional 863,759 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,969,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $493,237,000 after buying an additional 932,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,095,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,171,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26, a PEG ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

