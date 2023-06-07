Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 70,307 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,307 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $48,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,539. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.12. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

