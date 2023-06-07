Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Best Buy by 43.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Up 0.3 %

Best Buy stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.21.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.