BHZ Capital Management LP Has $429,000 Stake in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC)

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.40% of First National worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXNC. Petiole USA ltd grew its holdings in First National by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 311,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First National by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First National by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First National Price Performance

NASDAQ:FXNC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.57. First National Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $20.15.

First National Announces Dividend

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. First National had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Research analysts forecast that First National Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. First National’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

About First National

(Get Rating)

First National Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary. It offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

Featured Stories

