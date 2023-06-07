BHZ Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,396 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,105,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 23.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 37,445 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $16.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

