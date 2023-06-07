Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Declares Dividend of GBX 15.50

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Billington’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BILN opened at GBX 418 ($5.20) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 416.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 346.62. Billington has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 476.20 ($5.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The firm has a market cap of £53.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,078.95 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Billington news, insider Alexander Ospelt sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.85), for a total transaction of £1,014,000 ($1,260,566.88). 49.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

