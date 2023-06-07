Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) versus Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Financial Comparison

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biodesix and Aclarion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $38.21 million 3.12 -$65.45 million ($1.33) -1.14 Aclarion $60,000.00 137.55 -$7.61 million N/A N/A

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biodesix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

2.0% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 63.8% of Biodesix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Aclarion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Biodesix has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Biodesix and Aclarion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aclarion has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Biodesix.

Profitability

This table compares Biodesix and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -168.37% -863.32% -82.77% Aclarion -12,583.55% N/A -206.46%

Summary

Aclarion beats Biodesix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also provides GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a blood-based NGS. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. and as changed to Biodesix, Inc. in 2006. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

