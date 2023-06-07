BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of BVXV opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $13.50.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
