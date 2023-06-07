Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Tops $22.64 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $22.64 million and approximately $53,087.72 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00123153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00037713 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019324 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003746 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

