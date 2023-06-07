BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Up 4.6%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.17. 11,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 311,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $755.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.94.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 179,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 77,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

