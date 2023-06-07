Black Swift Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Black Swift Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.56. 2,213,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,199. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.90. The firm has a market cap of $297.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

