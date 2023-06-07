Black Swift Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Pool by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,486,000 after purchasing an additional 136,460 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Pool by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 569,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Pool by 6.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pool Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.78. 226,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,780. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.91 and its 200-day moving average is $341.48. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.