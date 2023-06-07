Black Swift Group LLC Invests $478,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.04 on Wednesday, hitting $267.37. The company had a trading volume of 476,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $273.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

