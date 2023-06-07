Black Swift Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 347,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,000. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises about 5.4% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 0.66% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,400,000 after acquiring an additional 322,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,915,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,670,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after buying an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 715,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,913,000 after buying an additional 130,795 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,755. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.