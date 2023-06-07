Black Swift Group LLC Purchases Shares of 31,600 iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 244,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 118,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. 173,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,182. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

