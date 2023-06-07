Black Swift Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,702,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,991,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 190,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CVX traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,597,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,536. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $302.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.86 and its 200 day moving average is $167.77.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

