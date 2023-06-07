Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Black Swift Group LLC owned 0.07% of Northwest Pipe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWPX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWPX shares. TheStreet cut Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NWPX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.41. 16,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,092. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

