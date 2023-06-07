Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.13. 407,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,806. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Several research firms have commented on TXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

