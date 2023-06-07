BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $12.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

