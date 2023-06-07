Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

BIGZ stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 832,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 156,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 142,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 393.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 108,948 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

