BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MYI opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.