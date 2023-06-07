BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.53

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.53 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 346793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after buying an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

