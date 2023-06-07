Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) vs. Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Critical Survey

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) and Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blueprint Medicines and Hypera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines 3 4 8 1 2.44 Hypera 0 1 1 0 2.50

Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus price target of $73.11, indicating a potential upside of 26.04%. Given Blueprint Medicines’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Blueprint Medicines is more favorable than Hypera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.1% of Hypera shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Blueprint Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and Hypera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines $204.04 million 17.19 -$557.52 million ($9.71) -5.97 Hypera $793.81 million N/A $251.25 million N/A N/A

Hypera has higher revenue and earnings than Blueprint Medicines.

Volatility & Risk

Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypera has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and Hypera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines -284.02% -100.31% -44.52% Hypera N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hypera beats Blueprint Medicines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Hypera

(Get Rating)

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands. The company also provides dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands. In addition, it offers nutritional and vitamin supplement products under the Tamarine, Vitasay, Biotônico Fontoura, and Zero-Cal brands; and similar and generic medicines under the Neo Química, Sodium Diclofenac, Hydroxyzine, Dipyron, Ibuprofen, Losartan Potassium, Mal Dexchlorpheniramine, Naproxene, Paracetamol, Simethicon, Loratadine, Omeprazole, Tadalaphyl, and Desogestrel brand names. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. Hypera S.A. is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.