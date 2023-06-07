BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Market Perform

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Equity Residential by 133.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

