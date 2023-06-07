BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK) Shares Up 2.9%

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.47 and last traded at C$22.34. 54,612 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 37,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.70.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.56.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking.

