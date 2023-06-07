BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.49 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $279.04 or 0.01036240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $43.49 billion and $680.45 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,855,371 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,855,531.42141998. The last known price of BNB is 277.52971694 USD and is down -7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1446 active market(s) with $917,152,567.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.