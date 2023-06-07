BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.49 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $279.04 or 0.01036240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $43.49 billion and $680.45 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,855,371 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,855,531.42141998. The last known price of BNB is 277.52971694 USD and is down -7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1446 active market(s) with $917,152,567.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.