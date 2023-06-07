Bokf Na Acquires 3,422 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.24. The stock had a trading volume of 401,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,775. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.68. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $178.36.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,879.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,879.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,011 shares of company stock valued at $38,536,954. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

