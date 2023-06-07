Bokf Na Buys 16,148 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Bokf Na raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.34% of Getty Realty worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Getty Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Getty Realty by 36.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Getty Realty by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities raised their price target on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of GTY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,608. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

