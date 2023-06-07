Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.46% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 80,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,839. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STRL. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

