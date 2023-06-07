Bokf Na Has $5.66 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:NOW traded down $18.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $537.39. 564,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,803. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $563.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.11 and a 200 day moving average of $442.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 283.61, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.03.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.33.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
