Bokf Na Has $5.66 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $18.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $537.39. 564,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,803. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $563.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.11 and a 200 day moving average of $442.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 283.61, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.33.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.