Bokf Na Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,928 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67,263 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

