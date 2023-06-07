Bokf Na Sells 10,933 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $5,185,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Medtronic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Medtronic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $82.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average is $82.15. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

