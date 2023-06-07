Bokf Na Sells 4,199 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.16. The stock had a trading volume of 125,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,021. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.58 and its 200-day moving average is $158.34. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

